Griffin, Georgia – A Spalding County deputy is dead after being shot in the head on Friday morning at a residence on Deason Street.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a domestic call when the deputy was shot.

The deputy died after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspected shooter refused to come out of the home for several hours. Eventually, entry was made into the home and the suspect was dragged out from underneath a bed.

The suspect is 57-year-old Todd Lamont Harper, according to Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Harper is being held at the Spalding County Jail, according to the sheriff. Dix also said that Harper may be suffering from some sort of mental illness.

Fox 5 reports that the name of the deputy who was killed has not been released at this time.

The sheriff said the deputy, who was also a supervisor, was a veteran and had served in Iraq before becoming a sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff also said that the deputy was the type of person who lit up a room when he walked into it and that he was a deputy who led by example. The sheriff thinks that the deputy had been with the sheriff’s office for at least 12 years.

Another deputy was injured during the incident.

The deputy suffered some sort of injury to his hand but was not shot.

