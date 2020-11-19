FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The chief elections clerk in Floyd County, Georgia, was fired Thursday after he failed to tabulate 2,600 votes that were cast during in-person early voting at the county’s administration building, an error that was identified during a recount earlier this week.

According to The Rome News-Tribune, the Floyd County Board of Elections fired Robert Brady, the chief elections clerk, for his vote-counting failure.

An election board member, John Scott Husser, also accused Brady at the meeting of repeatedly failing to “meet performance objectives” for his position.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Brady’s firing was a matter with bipartisan support, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had previously called on Brady to resign.