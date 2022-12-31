Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A funeral service was held two weeks after a crash in Arizona that claimed the lives of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, his son’s fiancée, and granddaughter.

On Dec. 16, shortly after 3:45 p.m. first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision west of Elliot and Recker Roads in the city of Gilbert, Law Officer reported.

“A truck was traveling westbound when it struck a red passenger car traveling eastbound as it made a left-hand turn to go north on Cole,” according to police.

A man and an infant were passengers inside the red car, according to officials. Both were declared dead at the scene.

“It is with heartfelt sadness to report the identity of the 22-year-old male in yesterday’s fatal collision on Elliot and Cole to be that of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, and his infant grandchild— both passengers of the vehicle,” law enforcement authorities said at the time.

Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton and their daughter (Pinal County Sheriff’s Office)

The female driver of the car – Cooper’s fiancée and mother of the child, Caroline Patton – was hospitalized in critical condition. Sadly, she passed away Dec. 24, Sheriff Lamb announced, according to FOX Los Angeles.

A funeral service for Cooper, Caroline and their child was held on Dec. 30 at the LDS Stake Center in San Tan Valley.

“We are just grateful for all the outpouring of love and support,” Sheriff Lamb remarked. “Obviously this is a tough tragic situation … loss of your son, grandchild. Caroline was like a daughter to us as well, so it’s tough.”

The sheriff said they do not harbor bitterness in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy as they offered forgiveness to the other driver, FOX Los Angeles reported.

“We are not angry. This is an accident. Our son went through something similar. We don’t feel any anger or resentment. We want to let you know we forgive you, and we know that our kids are in a better place.”

Naturally, the past few weeks have been difficult, but Sheriff Lamb and his wife Janel are pushing forward for the sake of their other four children.

Janel Lamb also expressed her gratitude to the community’s first responders.

“I would also like to send my deepest thanks and gratitude to the community in Gilbert that worked on our kids and helped them and were there with them when they had their accident. That means more to me as a mom to know that you were there for them,” Janel Lamb said.

Brian Torres, 21, was identified as the driver of the truck. He was not hurt in the collision and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. The investigation into the triple-fatality remains ongoing and lab analysis of Torres’ blood is pending.

Two fundraisers have been established via FundtheFirst and GoFundMe.