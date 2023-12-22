While there are hundreds if not thousands of special interest groups rising and more to come. Citizens should be wary of these groups. They often call for violence in our cities, looting and riots. These special interest groups have emboldened the criminals to a heightened level of ARROGANCE.

On any given day of the week. You can tune into national news stations only to see the norm of society. What is the norm of society? Unfortunately, the norm has turned to criminal and unethical behavior on a constant basis. Regular scenes of these criminals are discovered wherein these people are walking into our retail stores with no concern and removing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. All the while they are being let to conduct their brazen criminal activity with no consequences.

The BLM movement has seemed to breed more criminal activity than benefit the members. Articles are often located where BLM is protesting, then the protest turns violent. This is not unusual for BLM, it seems this is their preferred method of operation. I can’t help but wonder. Are the organizers of these protests acting like producers of a TV Show to encourage this behavior. It certainly seems to be the case. These activities allow protesters to turnt their attention to the thousands of dollars worth of property they have taken by force through their protest.

While BLM seems to be the loudest of the special interest groups for violence and theft. Other groups are exhibiting the same behavior.

The behavior of the special interest groups have become egregious. The politicians we place so much trust in have failed our society. The few politicians left that seem to care for their country are becoming more difficult to discover. Largely politicians have lost their way for our country. Once a person entered politics for the betterment of our beloved country.

Now, young people go to college for the sole purpose of entering politics. These young people enter the political arena now for money, they have been ensured this is the route to a life of riches. Their only concern is to be re-elected! If a politician is becoming rich while in office. Where did we go wrong in our country? Patriotism is now a punchline of a joke. The cost of freedom for our society must also come with rules to be followed. No matter your interest or goals. While politicians are allowed to continue to enrage and encourage these groups. Where are the responsible people? For instance Morgan Freeman in an interview with Mike Wallace on 60 minutes plainly says “we can stop racism”, Freeman said to Mike Wallace of 60 minutes. While Freemans views not be popular, Mr. Freeman shows growth and maturity in his views.