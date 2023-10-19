Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Four female students from Pepperdine University in Malibu were killed in a horrific car crash on Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement authorities.

The quadruple fatality occurred about 8:30 p.m. when the suspect, identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as a 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm, of Malibu, reportedly lost control of his BMW. The vehicle slammed into three parked cars before ricocheting and fatally striking the victims, who were standing near the parked vehicles along the road, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. However, he was later released pending further investigation.

The four women, who were all seniors, were later identified by school officials as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams.

“To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours. I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss,” Pepperdine president Jim Gash told the school community in a statement.

Asha Weir (left) and Niamh Rolston (right) died after being struck by the out-of-control 22-year-old driver of a BMW. ( Instagram / @niamhrolston)

Deslyn Williams was one of the four women fatally struck by the driver. She was declared dead at the scene. ( Instagram / @deslyn.williams)

Pepperdine University student Peyton Stewart was killed Tuesday evening. ( LinkedIn / Peyton Stewart)

Bohm was speeding westbound in a notoriously dangerous area of the iconic highway prior to the horrific crash, sheriff’s officials told reporters at a news conference Wednesday, KTLA reported.

Witnesses said Bohm exited the badly crunched BMW unharmed and was tackled to the ground by several people.

All four women were pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional victims were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions, authorities said.

LASD said a vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and DUI investigation remains ongoing.

The devastation took place about four miles north of Pepperdine’s picturesque coastal campus in Southern California.

A prayer service was held for members of the Pepperdine community Thursday morning, the university said, according to the New York Post reported.

Individual memorial services are being planned.

“In the days ahead, we will come together in meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the lives of the remarkable individuals lost to this unthinkable tragedy,” Gash said.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...