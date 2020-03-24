EUCLID, Ohio – A former Ohio police officer took his own life early Monday in the lobby of the Euclid Police Department.

The unnamed man came to the police agency about 3 a.m. and fatally shot himself, a Euclid police spokesman said. He did not try to hurt anyone else and there were no others injured, Cleveland.com reported.

They did not indicate how long the individual worked for the police department or what led to separation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating his death.

Grief counselors are available at the department, the police spokesman said.