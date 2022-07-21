Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane appeared in federal court Thursday morning and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, ABC News reported.

Lane, 39, is one of three former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted earlier this year of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care on May 25, 2020.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane to between 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years in prison, while Lane’s attorney has asked for 2 1/4 years, according to The Associated Press.

Under federal guidelines, this sentence would result in two years in prison, assuming good behavior.