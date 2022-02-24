Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights in a federal trial Thursday when they failed to intervene as Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd.

Thao, who is Hmong-American; Lane, who is white; and Kueng, who is black; were charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights for not providing him with medical care during the May 25, 2020 fatal arrest, the New York Post reported.

According to prosecutors, Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane restrained his legs and Thao stopped concerned citizens from intervening as Floyd struggled to breathe.

It’s unclear when sentencing will occur.