PALM COAST, Fla. – The teacher’s aide in Florida who was viciously attacked by a physically imposing 6-foot-6, 270-pound student denied her attacker’s claim that she confiscated his Nintendo Switch.

Joan Naydich has been identified as the victim. The paraprofessional at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast disclosed the new information on Monday as she continues to recover from being violently thrown to the ground and stomped on 15 times, the New York Post reported.

“I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch from him. From anyone that’s read or heard differently, I’ve been told this was unfortunately misinformation,” Naydich said, according to a fundraiser aimed to assist in her recovery.

Brendan Depa, 17, was identified as the student who brutally battered the woman. He told law enforcement authorities that he launched his tirade on Naydich after she confiscated his handheld game console during class. Moreover, he reportedly told responding deputies that he was “going to kill her” when he gets released from custody.

Depa will be tried as an adult for aggravated battery on a school employee, a charge with an exposure of up to 30 years in prison, according to the news outlet.

Brendan Depa will be tried as an adult for the vicious battery of a teacher’s aide on school property.

Following the beatdown, Naydich was rushed to a local hospital, but has since been released. However, she said she is “overwhelmed with the idea of the long fight ahead.”

“I’m hopeful that the awareness of this incident being spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma, physical healing and disruption of everyday life that this has caused,” Naydich said on GoFundMe, where nearly $80,000 has been raised for her as of Wednesday morning.

According to a friend who initiated the fundraiser, “Joan is a mom of two! Her son is a senior and her daughter graduated from Matanzas HS in 2013. She’s been working two jobs to care for her family. Her heart is huge in all she does for others!”

Law Officer article, Feb. 24, 2023

