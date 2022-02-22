Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A Florida man was reportedly responsible for a recent double murder as well as killing two dogs before killing himself, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The crimes occurred in the 1900 block of SW Cameo Blvd. Police responded Sunday at 6:28 p.m. A roommate returned to find the people dead and called 911, Law&Crime reported.

“Investigation has revealed that a 52-year-old man shot and killed a 33-year-old man, 53-year-old woman, and two dogs inside the residence. The male then shot and killed himself. Detectives found a suicide note and believe depression could be a motivating factor in this incident,” the police agency said in a press statement.

“There continues to be no threat to the community,” the department said in an update Monday. “This was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. PSLPD Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and worked with our crime scene unit throughout the night to process the scene and collect evidence.”

At 6:28pm, PSLPD responded to 1900-Blk SW Cameo Blvd and found 3 individuals and 2 dogs deceased from apparent gunshot wounds inside the house. Scene is secured and no threat to the community. Incident is isolated and we are not looking for any outstanding individuals. pic.twitter.com/C0C9WTzTWn — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) February 21, 2022

The names and relationships of those in the home were not released as investigators work to inform family members.

Neighbor Monica Ward said a mother, father, and son lived at the residence, according to TC Palm. She described them as quiet and was unaware of any problems.

“I know there were two brothers living there and one moved out a couple months ago, I believe,” she said.

