More than two dozen cities and counties in Florida could lose their independent, civilian-run police oversight agencies if a bill filed in the Florida Legislature becomes law.

The bill would effectively ban civilian oversight of police departments in Florida, and only allow police to investigate and hold themselves accountable for any potential wrongdoing.

Advocates say the prospective ban on civilian oversight of policing would betray efforts to foster better relations and trust among police and communities.

Civilian oversight panels often investigate serious allegations of wrongdoing by police officers and then report findings in a public setting.

WLRN reports that many boards compile data and then offer policy recommendations to departments.

In Florida, these panels exist everywhere: from North Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Winter Haven, Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Key West, Pensacola, Ft. Meyers, Daytona Beach, Naples, Kissimmee and Orlando.

They often provide mediation between individual police officers and members of the public who feel they have had negative interactions with those officers. In those cases, the panel serves as something of a neutral conduit between police departments and the public.

All civilian panels and boards are independent, and their powers and limitations differ by jurisdiction.