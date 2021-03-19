Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Fayetteville, Arkansas – A police officer narrowly missed being struck by a flaming vehicle after it rolled down a steep driveway. Police had responded to a reported house fire when the flaming vehicle came down towards them according to the NWA Gazette. A construction crew had backed the van with a dump trailer into the driveway, Ashely said. The engine overheated and caught fire while the crew was working on the roof of the house.

The transmission gave way and the van rolled down the hill and past Officer Chase Harris into a vacant lot across the street.

Police arrived at the residence before the fire department and used fire extinguishers to help control flames on the yard and driveway. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the vehicle fire and smaller fires near the residence.

No injuries were reported and the fire was accidental, according to Ashley.