Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Enoch, Utah – Eight people, including five children, were discovered dead inside a Utah home Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

The three adults and five children were all found dead with gunshot wounds after officers with the Enoch Police Department visited a home on Albert Drive during a welfare check, authorities said.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” Enoch police said in a press release.

The ages of the five minors were not released by authorities. It is also unclear what the relationships between the victims are.

The police announced that additional information would be released in the future.

Enoch is a city of about 8,000 residents in southwest Utah.