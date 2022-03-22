Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. – A 911 caller was not “horsing around” when reporting their dilemma; a 3-year-old mare fell into a backyard swimming pool.

First responders in Suffolk County, Long Island responded to an unusual emergency call over the weekend. A black mare named Penny was trapped in the pool at a residential home in Bohemia, police said in a statement on Facebook.

The horse was stuck in the deep end of an in-ground pool at her owners’ residence and got entangled in the pool cover, according to police.

Fifth Precinct police officers, Emergency Service Section officers, and members of the Bohemia Fire Department responded Saturday at approximately 7:50 a.m. to assist with the rescue.

The first responders managed to lead Penny out through the shallow end and get her hooves back on solid ground, the New York Post reported.

After the rescue was complete, smiling responders posed for a picture with Penny in front of her stable, complete with an American flag hanging from the hayloft.