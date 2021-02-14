Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















Novi, MI – A Michigan-based ammo manufacturer is pushing back on President Biden’s pledge to enact legislation that would prohibit all online sales of firearms, ammunition, kits, and gun parts.

Fenix Ammunition recently decided to stop selling its product to people who voted for Biden.

The company reportedly inserted a questionnaire into its purchasing process that asks whether prospective customers voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election. According to The Blaze, If they did, they can shop elsewhere.

In a series of tweets posted this week, Fenix Ammunition explained that while it is perfectly willing to engage in a discussion with Biden voters, the company does not plan to conduct business with them.

“Yes we are serious,” the company said in response to questions about the policy. “Joe Biden ran on a campaign built on the most radical gun control platform a major party candidate has ever had, including banning the online sale of ammunition. Essentially, a plan to bankrupt our company.”

