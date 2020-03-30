It is with a heavy heart that the National Office shares the sad information that a National Academy graduate was shot and killed last night in the City of Phoenix. Commander Greg Carnicle was shot and killed and two other officers were injured during a domestic incident last evening. Upon arrival to the domestic incident the shooter was uncooperative with the officers and shot all three. Commander Carnicle died and the other officers are in stable condition. Details were still fluid late into the evening as the suspect was still inside the scene of the shooting. Commander Carnicle was a proud graduate of session 229.

On behalf of the FBINAA National Office, the FBINAA Executive Board, and the FBINAA Charitable Foundations, please join us in keeping the members of the Phoenix police department, the Carnicle family, and the members of session 229 in your thoughts and prayers. Many of our members met Commander Carnicle during our last National training conference last summer in Phoenix. He was an incredible person and great representative of our profession. Our prayers go out to the other officers injured in this incident, and for the officers who are tasked with investigating this incredible tragedy. We pray they may have safety, clarity, and perseverance in their duties.

This is a particularly difficult time in our country. As police officers we face the known dangers of evil persons on a regular basis. Now in addition to that known danger, we are fighting a virus we cannot see, and cannot take enough precautions from while still performing our duties to the highest level. The cumulative stress officers face on a daily basis has been incredible increased in recent weeks.

During these difficult times, one of our strong faith friends, the Billy Graham Evangelical Ministries has set up a prayer phone line for our country. This phone line can be accessed 24/7 and anyone who calls will find a compassionate, loving person on the other end who will pray for them and let them know they are being prayed for by thousands of other persons in the world. That phone number is 888-388-2683. I encourage our members to share this number with any peers who are facing anxiety in these uncertain times.

We collectively represent the finest law enforcement officers in this profession. We are strong and dedicated to our communities, and our fellow officers. We intuitively know that this sadness and grief will pass. But take a moment to pause and let the feeling of grief strengthen you to a higher resolve in the performance of your duties.

God Bless,

Jeff Kruithoff

National Chaplain

937-545-0227