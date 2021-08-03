Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a 22-year-old father after his two young daughters were spotted outside a northwest Oklahoma City apartment wearing only diapers and carrying blankets in the rain.

KFOR reports that eyewitness called the police after seeing two girls running on the side walk.

Officers arrived at the scene and following an investigation, found the father of the girls passed out sitting on the toilet with two guns, a bag of marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash found on the bathroom counter.

Tyler Miller, 22, was arrested on complaints of neglect, possession of a firearm after conviction, distribute or dispense CDS, and acquire proceeds from drug activity.

The girls were placed in their mother’s care.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...













