ATMORE, Ala. – An automobile collision involving a Chevy Tahoe vs. a pedestrian left a woman who was on foot dead and the driver of the SUV subsequently beaten to death by angry onlookers, law enforcement authorities said.

The traffic fatality and subsequent homicide occurred Aug. 6 at about midnight when 24-year-old Hannah Martin was struck by the Tahoe, which was driven by 45-year-old Kenneth Harrison, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told McClatchy News.

After parking her car, Martin was walking across the street to a sports bar in the city of Atmore. She was struck by the Chevy and subsequently transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, AL.com reported.

After striking the woman with his Tahoe and sending her flying into the bar parking lot, Harrison pulled into the lot and exited the vehicle, police said.

A crowd of bar patrons gathered nearby then began beating the driver, police told WEAR-TV.

Harrison was brutalized so badly he had to be airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition. He passed away three days later on Aug. 9. His death is now being investigated as a homicide by the Atmore Police Department, Yahoo News reported.

Sgt. Darrell McCann said that investigators are reviewing security video from the bar in their effort to identify the individuals responsible for beating Harrison to death.

Martin’s friends and loved ones shared their grief and condolences on social media.

“I never would have thought this would be our last picture or night hanging out!” one friend wrote. “I’m still in shock like I really can’t believe this happened.”

Atmore is located approximately 50 miles northeast of Mobile, Alabama.

