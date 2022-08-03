Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NORCO, Calif. – The elderly California liquor store owner seen on video shooting an armed robbery suspect with a shotgun is speaking out about the harrowing encounter after suffering a heart attack, yet returning to work on Tuesday.

Among other things, the man identified as Craig Cope, 80, said, “I did a lot of hunting when I was a little kid,” when CBS Los Angles showed up at his store to talk to him.

The incident took place early Sunday at Norco Market & Liquor in the city of Norco. Following the shooting, the suspect armed with a rifle ran out of the business screaming, “He shot my arm off!”

“I would always protect my employees, my customers, myself. This instance, fortunately, I was here by myself, so I only had to worry about that. I took care of it and that was that,” Cope told the news outlet.

“I did a lot of hunting when I was a little kid,” he added. “I’d put food on the table. So, I still remember things from a long time ago.”

Cope also told CBS LA that he thinks “more people should vote and vote the right way, and I think the politicians… this isn’t going to get me on the right side of a lot of people, but there’s a whole lotta people out there, they got no clue what it’s like to try to run a small business.”

Continuing, Cope said, “And when they’re letting people out… and we’ve got bad people, let’s face it. There’s bad people, bad people we don’t need. We need to get them locked up because this is a scary situation when that happens. Everybody works hard. They got bills to pay. These guys are going to come in and take it away from you. Not here.”

Law Officer article, August 2, 2022

NORCO, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in Southern California early Sunday in a perceptible crime that was recorded on surveillance video.

Security footage shows a man armed with an assault-style rifle walk into the Norco Market & Liquor around 2:45 a.m. in the city of Norco. The suspect pointed the weapon at the owner, and ordered him to put his “hands in the air,” according to an employee who reached out to KTLA.

However, the owner didn’t hesitate. Within just a few seconds the elderly gentleman steps behind a glass display and fires a shotgun at the suspect. The armed intruder flees the business while screaming, “He shot my arm off!”

A second camera in the parking lot shows the gun-toting would-be robber jump into a dark-colored BMW SUV (later determined to be stolen) with at least three accomplices before fleeing the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said three robbery suspects entered the market armed with long guns and wearing hoods.

Four suspects were later located at an area hospital. One of the suspects “was suffering from a gunshot wound consistent with a shotgun blast,” according to the Sheriff’s Department. The 23-year-old gunman remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition and will be booked into jail after being released. The other three were taken into custody and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center for robbery and conspiracy, officials said. They are being held on $500,000 bail.

The suspect vehicle, a BMW SUV that had been reported stolen, was also found at the hospital. Deputies found several stolen firearms inside the automobile.

The other suspects frantically drove off after the suspect who was shot ran out shouting, “He shot my arm off.” ( Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The perpetrators were identified as Justin Johnson, 22, of, Inglewood, Jamar Williams, 27, of Los Angeles and Davon Broadus, 24, of Las Vegas, KTLA reported.

The identity of the critically wounded suspect is being withheld pending his release.

“In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety, while being confronted with multiple armed suspects,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Employees said the owner was not at the store on Monday, but Fox11 reported the man suffered a heart attack right after the shooting. He is expected to recover and was reportedly discharged from the hospital Monday evening.

The 80-year-old store owner defended himself and his business when the armed suspect entered the market. ( Fox11)

The shooting remains under investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.

