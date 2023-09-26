Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EL PASO, Texas – Mayor Oscar Leeser of El Paso, Texas, a Democrat, has once again pulled a play out of the Republican playbook in transporting migrants to large cities in the U.S. He says El Paso has reached “a breaking point” with overwhelming waves of migrants illegally entering the country every day. The Democratic mayor said the city chartered five buses to take migrants to New York, Chicago, and Denver over the weekend, the Daily Wire reported.

More than 2,000 migrants per day are winding up on the streets of El Paso, a U.S. border city with Mexico. The city’s shelters and resources are well beyond capacity. The large influx of new migrants are primarily Venezuelans, reported Reuters.

“The city of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to … a breaking point right now,” Mayor Leeser said at a press conference on Saturday.

As a result, El Paso chartered five buses to voluntarily transport migrants to New York, Chicago, and Denver on Saturday, Leeser said.

Previously, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans, bused migrants to blue cities and were skewered by Democrats, who accused them of “inhumane treatment” and “playing politics with people’s lives.”

However, El Paso’s mayor said the migrants his city put on buses were traveling voluntarily to the cities of their choice, which is the same thing said by the Republican governors.