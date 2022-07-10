JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy James Lee was killed Saturday evening while mowing his yard. The deputy was fatally struck by a DUI suspect whose vehicle left the roadway, authorities said.
