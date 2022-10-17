Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – A viral video from independent photojournalist Rebecca Brannon captured several disturbing incidents at bar close early Saturday in downtown Minneapolis.

The first clip in the video shows a man being brutally assaulted and kicked in the face by a group of several young, white males outside the Gay 90s nightclub.

One night in Minneapolis. Assaults and fights, cars blocking traffic, street racing – and this was just a fraction of what I saw and was able to capture in passing last night. pic.twitter.com/QFXwTfK29X — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) October 15, 2022

According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, an assault victim arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center shortly after the incident and said he was jumped by five guys at the Gay 90s.

Overnight after 3 a.m., an assault victim showed up at HCMC. He told police he was jumped by 5 guys at the Gay 90s #MplsDowntown. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) October 16, 2022

Another clip shows an assault victim being wheeled out of the nightclub on a stretcher. Crime Watch reports that the male victim was pistol whipped and had an arterial bleed from the forehead.

Updated to a male victim who was pistol whipped and had an arterial bleed from the forehead. On the way to the hospital. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) October 15, 2022

Police responded to multiple assault reports outside the Gay 90s early Saturday, according to Crime Watch.

Assault victim down outside the Gay 90s. Police requesting EMS Code 3, urgent.

02:32 Police requesting more squads for a group that's forming around them. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) October 16, 2022

Brannon’s video also captured vehicles blocking traffic as women danced on top of them and police on horseback breaking up a fight in a parking lot.

“[I] saw a lot more chaos than I expected given how cold it was,” Brannon said. “Police were scarce. Situations felt volatile in which I tried to keep my distance especially at fight break up in a bar parking lot.”

According to the city’s crime dashboard, assaults are up 8% compared to this time last year.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.