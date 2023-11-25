Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(Alpha News): It’s been 24 hours and Derek Chauvin’s family and attorney, as of Saturday afternoon, still had not been notified he was stabbed in prison on Friday, they told Alpha News.

According to a press release, the attack took place at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tucson, Ariz., a medium-security federal prison on Friday around 12:30. An Associated Press report claimed a source said Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured.

Meanwhile, states away, Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, knew nothing about any of it, she said.

“I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing. I am worried and scared,” Pawlenty said.

“How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn’t even know? And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me],” Pawlenty said.

“I have to stay strong for Derek as he does for me. There is no stronger love than a mother’s love,” she added.

His attorney, Bill Mohrman, had this to say.

“We have attempted to contact the Bureau of Prisons regarding the media reports regarding Mr. Chauvin and we have not heard back,” Mohrman said.

According to the press release, the “responding employees isolated and contained the incident … responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued. The incarcerated individual was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

The release also said the FBI was notified. Visiting at the federal prison in Arizona was suspended until further notice.

Pawlenty has made several trips to visit her son in prison in the past. He has been at the facility for the last 15 months.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, acknowledged the attack, telling the Star Tribune he “was notified that Chauvin had been stabbed but survived and was in stable condition.”

Chauvin was stabbed nine days after Alpha News released “The Fall of Minneapolis.” In the film, Chauvin spoke out for the first time, referring to his trial and sentencing as “a sham.”

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the former Minneapolis police officer’s appeal in his second-degree murder conviction for which he is serving a more than 22-year prison sentence.

Alpha News reached out to the federal Bureau of Prisons for comment but did not immediately hear back. This story will be updated if a response is received.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.

