The former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd has been released from prison.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Derek Chauvin, 44, was released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights on Wednesday morning after posting a non-cash $1million bond, according to local media.

Chauvin had been held in the prison since May 31, when he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after video showed him pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck.

Floyd was being arrested after attempting to pass a counterfeit bill when he complained of not being able to breathe.

Chauvin, 44, and other officers placed him in the back of a police car when he became combative and asked to be placed on the ground.

While on the ground, Floyd became unresponsive and later died.

All three officers were arrested and protests and riots erupted in the months to come.

While “race” has been the factor in this case as calls for “racial justice” and even the “de-funding” of police have been sought, leaked body camera footage revealed that Chauvin feared that Floyd was experiencing “Excited Delirium” and subdued Floyd on the ground after calling for paramedics.

It was later revealed that both the neck restraint and the ground subdual aligned with Minneapolis Police Policy and Procedure.

