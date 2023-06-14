Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price, a “defund the police” advocate. He is facing corruption allegations, including the use of public money to acquire medical benefits for a woman while he was married to someone else. Price was indicted for multiple counts, which encompass embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement outlining the allegations. Price allegedly syphoned more than $33,000 in city funds to pay for medical benefits for his now-wife while he was previously married to another woman. Moreover, the councilman reportedly assumed a financial interest in projects that he voted on, the district attorney’s office said, reported FOX 11 Los Angeles.

“This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials,” Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said on Tuesday. “We will continue to work tirelessly to root out corruption at all levels and hold accountable those who betray the public’s trust.”

In total, the 10-year councilman was charged with five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury, as well as two counts of conflict of interest, according to the criminal complaint.

Following George Floyd’s 2020 death in Minneapolis, Price launched a proposal to cut $150 million from LAPD. He sought to reallocate the funds to youth services for black and brown communities. He also fought to eliminate traffic enforcement, saying this type of contact disproportionately affected black people in Los Angeles, the Post Millennial reported.

The criminal charges prompted Price to immediately step down from committee duties and his role as Mayor Pro Tem. However, he did not say he’s resigning from his seat on the City Council, FOX 11 reported.

Price’s office issued the following statement in response to the charges:

We have not seen the charges filed against Councilmember Curren Price. It’s highly unusual for charges like this to be brought up against a sitting City Councilmember without any prior notice or discussion. Curren Price is a longstanding public servant who has given his life to the City of Los Angeles. He looks forward to defending himself once he’s had an opportunity to address these charges.

Price represents LA’s 9th District, which covers South Los Angeles and Exposition Park.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...