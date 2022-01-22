Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – After a NYPD officer was killed and another mortally wounded on Friday night, several high profile politicians and advocates of “de-fund” the police have changed their tune.

And that shows just how cowardly each of them have been in recent years.

As we have said in the past, the “de-fund” police movement has not only been the dumbest political campaign in American history, it has also been one of the most racist as black and brown Americans have been subject to more attacks by violent criminals in the wake of that dangerous rhetoric.

In the aftermath of the George Floyd incident, politicians across the country used that single incident to push for dangerous reforms that had a direct impact on the safety of Americans but especially African Americans that were murdered at a more rapid pace since 2020 than at any other time in history.

New York City politicians have been especially racist and now they are hoping that that we all forget exactly what they have done.

For instance, on June 30, 2020, Public Advocate Humane Williams said “by just saying we’re hiring additional police officers I think is sending the wrong message.”

On Friday, Williams said, “these men answered a plea for help, both risked and one lost their life, all while trying to protect another New Yorker’s safety as countless officers across our city do each day.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said that “New Yorkers have lost faith in law enforcement” on July 8, 2020 before saying Friday night, “all of New York state is in mourning tonight…We pray for the safety of our police and our communities.”

On June 9, 2020, Comptroller Brad Lander said, “It is time to defund the police and reimagine our public safety infrastructure.” On Friday, Lander said, “A 22-year-old NYPD officer has died & another is fighting for his life. Praying for his recovery. Our hearts are with their loved ones and colleagues”

Brooklyn Council Member Shahana Habif said that “more police won’t keep us safe” on January 21, 2020 before saying “heartbroken by last night’s shooting in Harlem, and the violent start to the year” this morning.

Brooklyn Assemblymember Robert Carroll said that “our streets have been over policed & black/brown Americans over criminalized” on June 8, 2020 before attempting to make others think that he actually cares this morning, “RIP Officer Jason Rivera. Your service will not be forgotten. As New Yorkers, we need to come together as one.”

Councilmember Kristin Richardson called the NYPD the “biggest gang in New York City” before changing course Friday night when she said, “I am saddened; a loss of one is a loss to the whole, as it creates ripples and ripples of pain. I stand with the families of the fallen.”

It’s all too typical and we should never forget the climate that these cowardly human beings have created.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...