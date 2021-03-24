Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Mark Ibrahim joined “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss being fired from the agency after attending the January 6th rally in Washington, D.C.. He says that he did not go inside the Capitol and it saddens him that he can no longer serve the country.

I was there with my brother. He is an FBI special agent. And no adverse action was taken against him, as it shouldn’t. As it shouldn’t have happened to me. And, you know, they got it wrong. Me and my brother both served in the Army. I followed him into federal law enforcement. My sister is a Navy veteran. My mom was in the Pentagon on 9/11. And I’m the son of two immigrants who left oppressive regimes. And, you know, my mom instilled in me a debt that we owe this country for the liberties and freedoms, they are not free. So, just the saddest part about this is I can’t serve my country anymore.

Ibrahim said that he is fighting back with legal action against the DEA.

I am taking legal action against the DEA. Through the help of DRE law firms. They have been very supportive taking this as a matter of principle … I have been taking orders since I was 18. I was really was just going to accept this and my friends encouraged me to fight. They said not just on your behalf but everybody who is being wrongfully persecuted for their political views. I would encourage anybody if you have taken — if any adverse action was taken against you because of your political views you should fight.

Ibrahim was off duty at the time and has not been charged with a crime.