Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

While many Americans gripe about the loss of sleep after clocks “spring forward,” the extra hour of darkness after the “fall back” can be expensive and painful, according to researchers.

Research conducted by Vivint, a smart home company, indicates that crime spikes across the United States in the weeks after daylight saving time (DST) ends and citizens turn their blocks back for the fall.

The study said that the total number of crimes will also rise.

Robberies and vehicle thefts had the highest spikes at 64.4% and 61% more likely to occur, respectively, after daylight saving time ends, according to the study. The raw rise of robberies was 81%. Break-ins were up 16%, according to Vivint, although homes protected by security systems, which the company sells, see only about a third of the burglaries as those without. Other studies have found that keeping daylight saving time in place all year could reduce crimes, especially robberies. A 2015 Brookings Institution study found eliminating the “fall back” could reduce robberies by 27% directly because of the additional daylight in evenings.