Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Minneapolis, Minnesota – The suspect who allegedly fatally shoved a man onto a Minneapolis Light Rail last week was released without charges. The Gateway Pundit reported that Minneapolis police responded last Saturday around 1 am, to calls about a man who had become trapped under a train at the Hennepin Avenue/Warehouse District station.

According to reports, the victim was pushed onto the Minneapolis Light Rail after an argument with another man and was crushed by an oncoming train.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the horrific murder shows the suspect, Daquan Stephen Rogers, 29, shove the victim onto the train tracks.

According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Attorney released Daquan Stephen Rogers even though he is on video fatally pushing/punching the victim onto the train tracks.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...