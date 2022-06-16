Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SPOKANE, Wash. – Law enforcement authorities in the State of Washington arrested a career criminal — with 22 prior felony convictions — for the kidnap and rape a woman Tuesday morning in northwest Spokane.

Daniel J. Magee, 39, is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping, according to a press statement issued by the Spokane Police Department.

A woman told officers that she was in the area of Wellesley Avenue and Alberta Street around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when a male suspect, armed with a handgun, approached her and directed her to a secluded area. Once he forced her into a hidden location, he sexually assaulted her, police officials said, according to The Spokesman-Review.

Spokane police SWAT officers took Magee into custody without incident Wednesday at an apartment in northeast Spokane, the agency press statement said.

Magee has a slew of prior arrests. Among his past offenses are 22 felony convictions for a variety of crimes, which include: unlawful possession of a firearm, three convictions of theft of a firearm, second-degree robbery, five convictions of first- and second-degree burglary, and riot with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Police said the investigation continues but they are not looking for additional suspects.

Magee was booked at the Spokane County Jail.