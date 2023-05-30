Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A crying baby led Florida law enforcement officers to a beloved middle school teacher who was found dead beside her boyfriend over the weekend in a what officials are calling a suspected murder-suicide.

Amanda Hicks, 26, was found dead about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday alongside an unnamed adult male on the floor of her residence at the Peacock Run apartments on Northwest East Torino Parkway in Port St. Lucie, WPTV reported.

Officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department were dispatched to the property after a male relative asked for a welfare check. Responding officers heard a baby crying from inside the locked apartment. Upon entry, they discovered two deceased individuals. Investigators believe the deceased man killed Hicks before taking his own life, police said.

“Major Crimes Unit Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded. It appears at this time, an adult female was killed by an adult male who then took his own life. Detectives believe the two adults were romantically involved,” according to Port St. Lucie Police. “No further information will be released at this time. Detectives are not currently looking for anyone else who may have been involved.”

Hicks’ infant daughter was found unharmed in her crib. She was transferred to the care of a family member, the New York Post reported.

The victim’s infant daughter was found unharmed. ( Eric Hicks/Facebook)

Hicks was a teacher at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School at the time of her death, according to CBS12.

Although neither she nor her boyfriend were name by police, the school’s principal, Darcia Borel, sent out a memo to staff members identifying her as the female victim in the case.

Amanda Hicks was a middle school teacher. ( Martin County School District

“The Port St. Lucie Police Department has confirmed that Ms. Hicks was the victim of a homicide,” Borel wrote.

“While words will never be enough to convey the shock and sadness this news has brought to our school family, it is more important than ever to come together to support one another through our grief journey.

“Additional information about memorials and opportunities for supporting Amanda’s beautiful little girl will be forthcoming.”