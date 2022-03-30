Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OTTAWA – A uniformed constable of the Durham Regional Police Service who posted a video voicing support for the Freedom Convoy protests has been charged.

Constable Erin Howard posted the video in January, prior to the Convoy’s arrival in Ottawa, the Post Millennial reported.

“I wanted to give a shout out to all the truckers. I think what you guys are doing is incredible. You’re fighting for our rights and freedoms, and, right now, it feels like we’re a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake,” she said in the video.

Durham Regional Police told CTV News that their code of conduct does not allow for the use of police property or influence unless it’s for official duties.

“The views expressed in that video do not reflect the views and opinions of DRPS,” they said as the investigation was launched in January, according to the Post Millennial.

As a result, Howard now faces two counts of discreditable conduct, two counts of insubordination, and two counts of breach of confidence under the Police Services Act. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on May 5.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...