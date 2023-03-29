Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WATERBURY, Conn. – A Connecticut suspect drowned in a lake after fleeing on foot from a stolen vehicle while police officers were giving chase, authorities said.

The sequence of events began about 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday when a patrol officer discovered a reported stolen vehicle parked on a street in Waterbury. The car was occupied by four individuals, according to a press release issued by the Waterbury Police Department.

As police approached the stolen vehicle, four suspects bolted from the automobile. Two of them — aged 14 and 16 — were quickly captured and taken into custody. The additional two suspects ran into a wooded area and were seen jumping into Lakewood Lake, reported Aol.com.

One of them, a 17-year-old, eventually returned to shore and was arrested. However, police said the fourth suspect, also 17, “went under the water and could no longer be seen.”

The Waterbury Fire Department responded and assisted officers with the search. Rescue workers entered the lake in an attempt to locate the missing suspect, but they were unsuccessful, according to police.

Finally, a volunteer dive team responded and recovered him. The teen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m.

Police have not released the names of the four individuals who fled from the stolen vehicle, but they are all Waterbury residents who have previously been arrested.

All three surviving teens were charged with theft and interfering with police. The 17-year-old who died was a student at Crosby High School in Waterbury, WFSB reported.

The suspect’s death investigation is being conducted by the Connecticut State Police.

