HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut State Rep. Robin Comey (D) was recently arrested and charged with impaired driving. She initially refused to submit to a breath test. While the officer explained the implied consent law, she joked about changing state DUI laws, according to recently released video.

Comey, 55, was arrested March 16 after being involved in a rollover collision while driving her government-owned vehicle near the State Capitol in downtown Hartford. Her vehicle apparently struck at least one parked car before flipping over. The state Democrat reportedly “reeked of alcoholic beverages and could not stay focused,” when law enforcement officers approached her following the crash, Fox 61 reported.

During the DUI investigation, video footage released showed Comey sitting in a DUI command post in downtown Hartford. As an officer tried to administer a Breathalyzer test, Comey initially refused, which prompted the officer to inform her of the consequences she could face by refusing (implied consent law). In response, Comey jokes, “That doesn’t make sense, I guess we’ll have to change the laws.”

Comey reportedly registered a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.1446 and 0.1400 respectively in two separate tests administered by Hartford Police, which is nearly double the legal limit of 0.08 in Connecticut, Fox 61 reported.

The lawmaker released a statement several days after her arrest, Fox 61 reported.

“I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the CT General Assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night,” Comey said. “After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need.”

Connecticut State House Speaker Matt Ritter, also a Democrat, stripped Comey of her committee and leaderships assignments following the arrest, the Daily Caller reported.

“I hope she focuses on her health and wellbeing and I know that her friends and colleagues will support her in any way we can,” he said.