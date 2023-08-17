Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIDDLETOWN, Ct. – A police officer in Middletown, Connecticut was brutally attacked by a maniacal hammer-wielding man as she responded to a noise complaint, according to law enforcement authorities.

On Saturday, August 12, at 6:33 p.m., Detective Karli Travis responded to a complaint regarding excessive noise and breaking glass in a residential area, the Middletown Police Department said.

Travis approached the residence in question on foot and noticed the suspect, later identified as Winston Tate, 52, was wielding a blunt object, the New York Post reported.

Middletown Police Chief Eric McCallister said during a Tuesday press conference that Travis calmly asked the man to drop the object to the ground. The item turned out to be a hammer.

Tate refused, despite multiple requests from Travis.

“Can you put that down, please,” Travis is heard saying twice in bodycam footage, released by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General.

Winston Tate knocked Det. Travis to the ground while wielding a hammer. ( Connecticut Office of Inspector General)

“No! Call your f***in’ (inaudible)” Tate is heard yelling in response.

“Backup coming up hot,” Travis said into her police radio as she summoned additional assistance.

The suspect is then seen in bodycam video charging her with a maniacal expression on his face while wielding a hammer.

Violence ensued as Tate knocked the officer to the ground and the bodycam footage revealed a sense of desperation as she tried to fend off her attacker.

Winston Tate beat Det. Travis with the hammer. ( Connecticut Office of Inspector General)

The officer fired several rounds and her attacker returned to his residence. ( Connecticut Office of Inspector General)

“Stop,” Travis hollered as Tate beat her with the hammer.

Travis fired several rounds towards Tate and he retreated to his home, officials said.

WARNING: Graphic video contains violence.

Backup officers quickly arrived and Tate was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for unspecified injuries.

Travis suffered injuries from the hammer attack and was also taken to a nearby hospital. Officials said she was released that evening with minor wounds, The Post reported.

Detective Karli Travis suffered minor injures from the attack. (Image via New York Post)

Chief McCallister referred to Travis’ response to the vicious attack as an “extreme act of heroism.”

Tate was slapped with multiple charges, which include criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, assault on public safety personnel, and interfering with police, authorities said.

After receiving medical clearance, Tate was booked in jail and held on $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court October 3.

The OIS investigation is being handled by the Connecticut Office of Inspector General.

