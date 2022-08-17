Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Ron Woods Jr. is a comedian, radio personality, actor, producer, podcaster, and writer. He has served as a correspondent for The Daily Show on Comedy Central since 2015. In one of his recent videos posted to YouTube, he highlighted a marketing scheme that nearly made us fall out of our chairs with laughter.

Albeit comedy, Woods suggested that auto manufacturers market their vehicles in settings that are far more realistic than a sand dune or a barren mountainside.

“Stop shooting car commercials in places where there ain’t no people,” Woods stoically recommends. “That’s not where we drive the car.”

“I live in a regular neighborhood. Show the car doing regular neighborhood stuff. … And to be honest, you would sell more cars if you just showed your car in a police chase.”

Woods went on to offer commentary while showing clips of law enforcement chases. Watch the video below.

WARNING: PROFANITY

“The Ford Bronco is one of the most popular SUVs of all time,” Woods notes. “You know why the Ford Bronco is so popular?”

“It ain’t because of the regular commercials,” Woods says in conclusion as they show a clip of the infamous police pursuit of O.J. Simpson from 1994.