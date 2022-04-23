Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON – A Colorado man who reportedly set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on Saturday.

The deceased individual was identified as Wynn Bruce, 50, a resident of Boulder, Colorado, Fox News reported.

The area was closed to the public after the Supreme Court Police, U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to aol.com.

Capitol Police said a medical helicopter landed near the steps of the U.S. Capitol in regard to the medical emergency involving Bruce.

They advised there was not an ongoing public safety issue.

Video from Fox News’ Chad Pergram showed the moment the helicopter landed.

Park Service helicopter lands on steps of Supreme Court after man tries to set himself on fire pic.twitter.com/jVEsgvEyas — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

No one else was injured during the incident, a court spokesperson said.

According to FOX 5, authorities said Bruce died from the self-inflicted injuries he sustained.

It was unclear if Bruce was trying to make a political statement.