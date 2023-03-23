Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DENVER – The manhunt for a suspect accused of shooting two staff members at a Colorado high school came to an end when the 17-year-old student was found dead, a coroner has confirmed Thursday morning. The young man’s body was found in the woods near an abandoned car, according to Fox News.

Austin Lyle, 17, was on the run after police said he wounded two administrators Wednesday at East High School in Denver. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said the body was discovered Wednesday not far from the his car — a 2005 red Volvo XC90 — in a remote mountain area situated about 50 miles southwest of Denver, near the small town of Bailey, in Park County, The Associated Press reported.

Residents in the town of Bailey were ordered to shelter in place while officers from a several law enforcement agencies combed the forest looking for Lyle, who was wanted for attempted murder.

The Park County Coroners Office said in a Facebook statement, it “can confirm the identification of the decedent found tonight on Park County Rd 68 as Austin Lyle born in 2005.”

“Mr. Lyles Next of Kin have been notified of the positive identification,” the coroner’s office said. “The Park County Coroners Office will be continuing to conduct a death investigation and will have no further details after an autopsy is completed.”

Lyle was transferred to East High School in January from another district. The school had a safety plan in place that required him to be searched each day upon arrival for classes. During Wednesday’s protocols, he reportedly retrieved a weapon and shot both staff members who were assigned to search him before fleeing, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters.

One of the wounded high school administrators was in surgery, while the other staff member who was shot was able to talk and give statements regarding what took place, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told reporters Wednesday, Fox reported.

“Nothing trumps the safety of our young people in this building and the faculty and staff. And we feel for them right now,” Hancock said. “As a parent, I can tell you this should never be a concern of a parent, whether or not their kids are safe in their building.”

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said East High School will not reconvene for the rest of the week, according to Fox.

Furthermore, when classes resume, two armed officers will be assigned at the school for the balance of the school year, he said.