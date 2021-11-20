Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Failed NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick simply can’t help himself. Following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, he said that the “system” was “built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed.”

We wouldn’t normally give Kappy any credit but we find his latest statements absolutely glorious because Kyle Rittenhouse can add him to the numerous defamation and slander lawsuits.

It’s been a bad year for Kap. His Netflix special, Colin In Black and White, compared the NFL Combine to slavery and failed miserably on the streaming network and after some of the dumbest statements we have ever seen, he will likely soon be fighting against a very valid lawsuit.

Former NFL Player Jack Brewer may have said it best when he told Fox News that Kaepernick’s “doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved Black kids across America is the single largest threat to Black men in the United States of America because right now folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity of any country in the world.”

