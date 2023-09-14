Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – An active member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of predominantly gay men who openly mock the Catholic Church, was arrested in Northern California last month for indecent exposure. According to a report from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office obtained by The Daily Wire, witnesses said he masturbated for an hour in broad daylight at a popular public park.

The defendant was identified as 53-year-old Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore. The perverted act reportedly occurred at Table Bluff County Park in Loleta on August 12, about 6:45 p.m. The coastal community is approximately 15 miles south of Eureka. During his hour-long display of lewd conduct, he reportedly made no attempts at discretion.

“According to numerous witnesses, Ellis-Gilmore had been at that location for approximately one hour, sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating,” the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

When he was arrested during the commission of his lascivious acts, there was still an hour of sunlight left in the day.

Ellis-Gilmore was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. The crime is a misdemeanor that carries up to six months in jail, a $1,000 fine and a requirement to register as a sex offender.

Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore was arrested after he was accused of masturbating at a public beach for about an hour. ( Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office)

The man is a drag queen who goes by “Queen Bethe C–khim,” the New York Post reported.

His Facebook page is saturated with photos of himself dressed as a nun and participating in events orchestrated by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The trans-queer group gained wide notoriety when it was invited, uninvited and then reinvited to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night in June.

Ultimately, the group’s participation in a pre-game ceremony brought thousands of protesters to Dodger Stadium. Critics have blasted the organization as a “blatantly perverted, sexual, and disgusting anti-Catholic hate group.”

Ellis-Gilmore’s online images demonstrate his association with its Eureka chapter, the New York Post reported.

Ellis-Gilmore is a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag group. ( Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore/Facebook)

Witnesses to the perverted public display said the man gradually shed his clothes during his hour in the automobile until he was naked, despite multiple vehicles passing through the parking lot, many of whom sought a view of the coast.

One witness said Ellis-Gilmore parked two spots away from his trailer. The suspect was not wearing any pants while he had his left leg out the open door of the vehicle with his right leg up on the dashboard as he was “playing with himself” in full view of anyone in the area.

“Well this is f–ked up,” Randy Fleek told The Daily Wire.

“It’s obvious. You cannot help but see this guy, he’s not hiding it. He wants everyone to see what he’s doing.”

Ellis-Gilmore is accused of fondling himself inside the front seat of his vehicle with the door wide open. ( Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore/Facebook)

“People pull in to see the ocean, they don’t pull in to see this. But you can’t help but see,” Fleek noted.

“There’s something wrong with that man. He’s got a weird f–king desire to show off to the public, to anybody that wants to look at him … He puts himself in a position and in a spot that you can’t help but look at the son of a bitch.”

The man accused of the perverted activity appears to go by multiple drag names, including “Novice Sister Bethe C–khim,” and “Novice Sister Man Romeo,” according to The Daily Wire.

Ellis-Gilmore goes by the drag name “Queen Bethe C**khim.” ( Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore/Facebook)

Ellis-Gilmore apparently participated in several Sisters events, including drag queen story hour where the group reads to a gathering of young children.

“Sainthood” in the Sisters group is restricted to the most dedicated community members. The man is reportedly married to “Saint Gives More.”

Ellis-Gilmore’s social media posts were also “flooded with sexually suggestive content,” according to the New York Post.

One graphic posted to his profile featured a pacifier, a lollipop, an ice cream bar and a penis. The caption reads, “Shhhhhhhh….it’s ok, you’ve been preparing for this your whole life.”

Another showed a faux certificate from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence that says “pleasure should be your god, lust your temple, and sex your sacrament.”

The Eureka House of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence told The Daily Wire on Wednesday that Ellis-Gilmore’s arrest “is an embarrassment and a blight on our name.”

“The Eureka House of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence unreservedly condemns the behavior alleged in police reports,” the group said in a statement sent to the news outlet from Sister Marymagnalaid. “To have anyone associated with us accused of such behavior is an embarrassment and a blight on our name.”