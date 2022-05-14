Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

In what could be a sign for what is to come, two top allies of Bill and Hillary Clinton have left positions with the board of the National Black Lives Matter nonprofit. According to the New York Post in citing tax documents, Minyon Moore and Marc Elias, were absent from registration forms submitted in Florida and Oklahoma on behalf of the group on April 28th.

Both were previously listed as board members of the organization in February tax filings.

Elias was brought on the board in February to help the organization with their questionable finances. Elias, served as general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and was responsible for hiring Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm credited with creating the infamous Steele Dossier. Minyon Moore previously served as former President Clinton’s last White House Political Affairs Director.

It was first discovered that Elias was involved with Black Lives Matter when his law firm filed 2020 tax documents for BLMGNF, which claim that the group received no donations or gave out any grants despite bringing in more than $65 million that year.

After a few months, Elias and Moore have reportedly exited the non-profit.