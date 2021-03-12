MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis on Friday agree to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over his death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officer’s murder trial.
The Minneapolis City Council emerged from closed session Friday to announce the settlement, which includes $500,000 for the neighborhood where Floyd was arrested, KTRE reported.
Floyd died May 25, 2020 while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Former officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for murder. Three others will be tried this summer in Floyd’s death.
Floyd’s family filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in July against the city, Chauvin and three other fired officers charged in his death. It alleged the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him, along with other allegations.