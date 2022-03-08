Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Christopher Walls was a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department when co-workers were called to his residence regarding a domestic disturbance in May 2021.

During the investigation they discovered the ingredients and equipment that is required to manufacture methamphetamine, which ultimately led to his arrest, Law Officer reported at the time.

Walls, 50, pleaded guilty in November to manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and to causing a risk of widespread injury. As a result, he was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison, FOX 5 New York reported.

During the preliminary investigation last year, the New Jersey State Police Hazmat Unit located materials, chemicals and instruments consistent with a meth lab in both the basement of Walls’ residence and in a shed on the property.

Hence, investigators confirmed that Walls was in possession of all ingredients necessary to manufacture methamphetamine. They also discovered meth residue in chemistry-related glassware on site.

Moreover, police discovered multiple firearms and ammunition at the home, which was accessible to a child living at the residence.

According to FOX 5, Walls also forfeited his public office and firearms as part Friday’s sentence.