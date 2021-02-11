Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















LOS ANGELES — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The crash, reported near the Normandie Avenue off-ramp shortly before 10 a.m., involved a big rig and a white car, according to CHP’s traffic incident log, KTLA reported.

It was later learned that a motorcycle officer was also involved in the crash. There was no immediate word on the officer’s condition, although the overhead perspective of his bike looked ominous.

However, on a positive note, an aerial video from Sky5 (news helicopter) showed the officer give a thumbs up sign as he was being loaded into an ambulance.

At least two other people were also transported from the scene. Their conditions were unknown.

The eastbound and westbound sides of the freeway were completely closed as emergency crews responded to the scene.

One person, possibly trying to flee the scene, was detained by at least one citizen, according to the CHP.

That person was later arrested on suspicion of DUI after a blood test was conducted at the hospital, officials said.

