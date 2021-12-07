Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is canceling time off for its rank-and-file officers “to address current crime patterns” following more violent activity that’s occurring, according to reports.

An internal department memo notifies police personnel who have two scheduled days off between this Wednesday and next Monday that they will be required to cancel one of them, WLS reported.

“To enhance public safety and to address current crime patterns, all full-duty sworn members will have one regular day off canceled,” Sgt. Rocco Alioto told Fox32 Chicago.

The decision comes following another bloody weekend in the Windy City, Fox reported.

Last week Law Officer reported that Cook County surpassed 1,000 homicides for the year, their highest total in the past 27 years. Of those cases, 777 occurred in Chicago.