Chicago – The Chicago Police Department thinks they have found an incentive for their dwindling candidates. This week, the department announced that they were teaming up with Olive-Harvey College to offer a no-cost associate degree in criminal justice.

To get the two-year degree, all a Chicago resident has to do is graduate the police academy.

The program is called the One Year and Out City Colleges of Chicago Criminal Justice Program, and it’s only open to Chicago residents.

Chicago is over 2000 police officers understaffed.