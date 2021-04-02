Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Comedian Chelsea Handler said that society may want to “skip” murder trials for men like Derek Chauvin in the future and go straight to a conviction according to the Washington Times. On March 31, the activist/comedian told her 8 million Twitter followers that treating the 45-year-old former Minneapolis police officer as innocent until proven guilty by a jury of his peers is “pathetic.”

In a pair of tweets, Handler remarked “So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so,” and “Perhaps we skip trials when there is audio and video footage of the murder.”

Handler’s remarks received considerable backlash, least of all for her panning to wokeness—and denying the rights and principles of presumed innocence and justice.