LOS ANGELES – A California man driving a stolen car has been arrested following a two-hour long pursuit through South Los Angeles neighborhoods that included successfully deploying a spike strip as well as five PIT-maneuvers by officers with the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit was originally initiated by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Rosecrans and Atlantic. Shortly after the chase transitioned onto the northbound 710 Freeway, the CHP took over.

However, the pursuit did not remain on the freeway. The suspect operating the stolen vehicle later found his way onto surface streets and into a cul-de-sac where the driver appeared to be out of options. Nevertheless, he backed into a CHP cruiser and then drove through two chain-link gates, KTLA reported.

The suspect then led CHP officers in a chase across multiple freeways, finally exiting the 105 Freeway at Rosecrans Avenue. In doing so, the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and blew through several red lights, nearly striking other motorists in the process while reaching speeds of up to 87 miles an hour on surface streets, according to the news outlet.

For more than an hour, the suspect navigated the streets of Compton and Lynwood while CHP officers remained close behind.

During the chase, officers deployed a spike strip. As a result, the stolen car sustained severe damage after losing tread from deflated tires, which caused sparks and smoke to shoot from the bottom of the automobile.

At about 10:47 p.m., CHP performed the first of five PIT maneuvers in their attempt to disable the car and take the driver into custody.

Finally, after the fifth PIT maneuver, the vehicle spun out of control and stopped at Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street, where officers took the man into custody, KTLA reported.

The suspect, who was not identified, is facing several charges.

