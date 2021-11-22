Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILPITAS, Calif. — Northern California police in the Silicon Valley area of Santa Clara County released new information over the weekend regarding an extensive shootout last month involving an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle.

Michael Nelson, 42, has been identified as the suspect who died from the gunfire. He succumbed to his injuries four days after the Oct. 15 incident, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Nelson was driving a car that had been reported stolen several days prior to the shooting. Police tried to stop him, but video shows they eventually boxed him in while he was driving in a shopping center, Fox News reported.

Police said that Nelson began to exit the vehicle when he saw several officers. He retreated to the stolen car and grabbed a gun when the shooting occurred, according to law enforcement authorities. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Despite officers demands to drop the weapon, a shootout ensued.

“Let me see your hands! Gun, gun, gun! Shots fired,” one officer can be heard saying on body camera footage.

Milpitas police believe an officer was the first to fire after seeing Nelson exiting the vehicle with a firearm.

After the prolonged exchange of gunfire, police deployed multiple resources to the render the scene safe, including a drone, a K9 unit, and a robot. After approx. 45 minutes they moved in to take Nelson into custody and render medical aid, Fox reported.

An unregistered handgun was recovered at the scene, as well as several high-capacity magazines.

“The body-worn camera video will show how quickly an enforcement stop can evolve into a violent encounter,” Milpitas Police Chief Jared Hernandez said in a video released by the department.

“When a use of force results in the loss of life, we understand the impact is significant to the involved families, to the officers, to the department, and to our community as a whole.”

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting while the Milpitas Police Department will perform an administrative inquiry.