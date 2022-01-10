Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN PABLO, Calif. — Officer Jerrick Bernstine of the El Cerrito Police Department in Northern California was killed Sunday morning in a collision on eastbound I-80 in the city of San Pablo, the Contra Costa County coroner confirmed on Monday.

Bernstine, 26, was killed in the crash that occurred about 6:15 a.m. west of San Pablo Dam Road, KRON 4 reported.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a transit van lost control and hit the center divider, coming to rest in the wrong direction.

As a result, three vehicles struck the van and Bernstine was in one of the vehicles. He died at the scene, CHP officials said. Two others were hospitalized with major injuries.

Bernstine began his law enforcement career at the El Cerrito Police Department in February 2020. Prior to police work he was employed as an in-home caregiver, authorities said.

El Cerrito Police said Bernstine was a model officer, humble in personality and tenacious in police work. They said he was on the way home from work when he was killed.

Officer Bernstine was 26 at the time of his death and he was everything a person could hope for in a police officer, citizen, teammate, son, brother, and friend. — El Cerrito Police (@ElCerritoPD) January 10, 2022

“Officer Bernstine was 26 at the time of his death and he was everything a person could hope for in a police officer, citizen, teammate, son, brother, and friend,” ECPD said Monday in a tweet.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...